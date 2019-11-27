{{featured_button_text}}
High winds have cut power to more than 7,500 people in the Region Wednesday, according to NIPSCO. 

The Merrillville-based company's website showed a bulk of the outages occurred in Porter and LaPorte counties, with 2,029 in Chesterton and 2,784 in LaPorte as of 9:45 a.m.

Wendy Lussier, a NIPSCO spokeswoman, said the mass blackout was caused by strong winds blowing across Northwest Indiana, downing power lines and utility poles. 

Lussier said NIPSCO officials were aware of the potential for outages Wednesday and brought in extra crews as a precaution. They are currently assessing and servicing the various areas. Restoration times are not yet available for individual cities.

“We thank our customers for their patience,” Lussier said. “We know any outage is an inconvenience, and we will continue to address the problem throughout the day.”

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for the Region until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wind speeds ranged from 30-40 mph, rising as high as 60 mph.

"Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation,” NWS officials said in a release. “Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

