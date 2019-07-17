Danny Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, talks to two men while working on a stretch of 45th Street in Muster, just off of Calumet Avenue. He is locating fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done there.
Danny Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, works as a locator for the Stake Center Locating, finding fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done. His latest project puts him at 45th Street in Munster, just off of Calumet Avenue.
Danny Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, talks to two men while working on a stretch of 45th Street in Muster, just off of Calumet Avenue. He is locating fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done there.
Danny Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, talks to two men while working on a stretch of 45th Street in Muster, just off of Calumet Avenue. He is locating fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done there.
Danny Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, works as a locator for the Stake Center Locating, finding fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done. His latest project puts him at 45th Street in Munster, just off of Calumet Avenue.
Danny Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, talks to two men while working on a stretch of 45th Street in Muster, just off of Calumet Avenue. He is locating fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done there.
MUNSTER — Despite the threat of triple-digit temperatures, Danny Bridges isn't fazed. He knows he has a job to do.
Bridges, 27, of Cedar Lake, works as a locator for Stake Center Locating, finding fiber-optic cables underground before construction is done. His latest project puts him at 45th Street in Munster, just off of Calumet Avenue and directly below the sweltering summer sun.
As sweat pools at his temples, Bridges "keeps at it" in his long-sleeve blue shirt and khaki pants, with a bright green and orange reflective vest slugged over his shoulders providing an additional layer. But it's the best way he knows to avoid a sunburn.
"It's hot," Bridges said. "(But) I'm used to it. ... It doesn't matter the condition, we work all year round. It's good money, good overtime, so it's worth it."
Bridges has worked for the company the past three years, making him well versed in summer safety. When he can, Bridges takes breaks and cools off in a work vehicle, putting the air conditioning on full blast.
He said the key is to stay hydrated — something officials with the National Weather Service also have advocated for with the looming heat wave.
The high temperatures across the Region have prompted the NWS to issue an excessive heat warning, starting Thursday afternoon until Saturday evening.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
NWS officials said hot weather and high humidity can make for a potentially dangerous combination, especially for the elderly, children, pets and those with pre-existing heath conditions.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
"Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating times of the day," officials said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."
The three-day warning also will extend to parts of Illinois, NWS officials said.
Communities in the Region may be offering cooling centers due to the hot temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.