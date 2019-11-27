After gusty winds knocked out power to more than 13,000 customers, Regionites will see their power back on by Thanksgiving dinnertime.
Crews have been out in full force Wednesday to ensure residents won't be left with cold stoves and dark dining rooms for the holiday.
At the highest point of outages, the windy conditions caused more than 13,000 customers to lose power, said Wendy Lussier, a NIPSCO spokeswoman. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the number of outages had dwindled to 2,200, she said.
In the afternoon, Merrillville-based company's website showed a bulk of the outages occurred in Porter and LaPorte counties, with 1,350 in Hebron and 2,064 in LaPorte. In the evening the highest concentration of outages were in Gary, Crown Point, Hebron, Valparaiso, LaPorte and Westville.
Gary's estimated restoration time will be 8 a.m. Thursday. Crown Point, LaPorte and Westville are expected to be restored by 10 a.m. Thursday and Hebron and Valparaiso's estimated restoration time is set for between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Lussier said.
Lussier said the mass blackout was caused by strong winds blowing across Northwest Indiana, downing power lines and utility poles.
Lussier said NIPSCO officials were aware of the potential for outages Wednesday and brought in extra crews as a precaution. They are currently assessing and servicing the various areas.
“We thank our customers for their patience,” Lussier said. “We know any outage is an inconvenience, and we will continue to address the problem.”
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for the Region until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wind speeds ranged from 30-40 mph, rising as high as 60 mph.
Thursday will see calmer conditions with a predicted high of 38 degrees, cloudy skies and winds at 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.