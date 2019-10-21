{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 20,000 people were still without power Monday night in the Region, according to NIPSCO's website, and the utility said some residents may not have power restored until Tuesday morning. 

At 7 p.m., the website showed a bulk of the outages occurred in Gary, with about 8,500 being reported. Other affected areas include Griffith, Merrillville, Hammond, East Chicago and Dyer.

NIPSCO officials said the outages — which grew to more than 50,000 — were caused by heavy winds blowing across the Region. Crews were dispatched to assess and service the areas. Currently, there isn't an estimate of when power will return.

"It is possible some customers will not have their power restored until sometime tomorrow due to the volume and nature of this storm's impact, and as a lack of daylight does slow progress overnight," the utility's website says. "All available resources are working overnight to restore service as quickly and safely as possible."

The outage has closed Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus and Ivy Tech Community College's East Chicago campus, according to school personnel. All classes and activities are canceled for the day. 

Streets were closed in Ogden Dunes because of high winds and downed power lines.

Ogden Rd. between E. Hill Rd and Turret Rd and Bittersweet Lane at Ogden Rd were blocked off because of downed power and utility lines.

"Use caution in town as there have been scattered incidents of branches down in town," the Ogden Dunes Police Department said in a news release. "Winds are supposed to subside by evening."

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

