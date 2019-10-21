{{featured_button_text}}
More than 44,000 people are without power Monday morning in the Region, according to NIPSCO's website.

As of 12:10 p.m., the site shows a bulk of the outages occurring in Gary, with about 20,500 being reported. Other affected areas include Griffith, Merrillville, Hammond, East Chicago, Dyer and more.

NIPSCO officials said the outages are being caused by heavy winds blowing across the Region. Crews are being dispatched to assess the areas. Currently, there isn't an estimate of when power will return.

"Customers are reminded to stay away from down power lines and damaged poles," NIPSCO officials said. "Your safety is of the utmost importance."

The outage has closed Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus and Ivy Tech Community College's East Chicago campus, according to school personnel. All classes and activities are canceled for the day. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

