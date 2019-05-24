Crews were working to restore power to NIPSCO customers in Crown Point following an early morning lightning storm.
Crews restored power to customers in Valparaiso before 8 a.m.
The cause of the outages has not yet been determined, NIPSCO spokeswoman Dana Berkes said.
In Crown Point, about 220 customers were affected by an outage that began about 6:15 a.m.
Crews were on site, but a cause and estimated restoration time had not yet been determined, Berkes said.
Nearly 1,300 customers lost power about 6:20 a.m. Friday in Valparaiso, the company's online
outage map showed.
A lineman arrived and found insulation needed to be replaced, Berkes said.
No information was available yet on the cause of the outage.
Valparaiso Community Schools closed its Benjamin Franklin Middle School on Friday due to the power outage, according to a statement on the district's website. Buses carrying students en route to the middle school were redirected home Friday morning. The district's Central Elementary School is operating on a two-hour delay.
Southeast of the Region, fewer than 2,500 NIPSCO customers remained without power after storms early Thursday. The outages affected residents along a line from Morocco to Warsaw to Angola.
Gallery: Weather in Northwest Indiana
storm damage
Uprooted tree
A large tree was uprooted Saturday afternoon from high winds, a Hebron couple said.
Provided by Debby Cacovski
Flooding
Rising floodwater near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street surrounds several houses in Lake Station Thursday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Water overtakes the roadway near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street in Lake Station on Thursday. Some homes in the area are surrounded by rising floodwaters.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Hobart Flooding
Mark Ruiz, of Hobart, photographs high water at the dam near Hobart’s Festival Park on Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Flooding
High water covers part of Porter County Road 450 North just west of 475 West Wednesday following two days of rain that left some low-lying areas around the Region under water.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
Vehicles navigate standing water in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Hobart lakefront
Lake George in Hobart overflows Wednesday following heavy rain.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
A pickup truck drives through floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
