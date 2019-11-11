State police are advising commuters to slow down and pay attention to the wheel Monday morning as expressways turned snowy and slick with the Region under a winter weather advisory until later this afternoon.
"We're responding everywhere. Roads are becoming slick and hazardous. People need to slow down and pay attention," according to an Indiana State Police corporal out of the agency's Lowell office.
In a timely fashion, the AAA offered up these winter driving tips this morning:
- Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid
- Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze up.
- Drive with your low-beam headlights illuminated.
- Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
- Don’t use cruise control in precipitation and freezing temperatures.
- Remember that four-wheel drive helps you to get going quicker, but it won’t help you stop any faster.
- Apply constant, firm pressure to the pedal with anti-lock brakes.
The snowfall is expected to last until Monday afternoon, followed by possible record-breaking cold temperatures Monday night and Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory for Lake and Porter counties is in effect until 2 p.m., with accumulations of up to 6 inches possible. Isolated pockets of snowfall greater than 6 inches also are possible north of U.S. 30 in Lake and Porter counties, according to the weather service.
Untreated roads will become covered in snow and make travel difficult, greatly impacting the Monday commute.
In LaPorte County, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday due to a band of lake-effect snow that could bring a total of 5 to 10 inches of snow to Michigan City, LaPorte and South Bend.
About 3 to 5 inches of snowfall is expected today and an additional 2 to 5 inches Monday night. Total snow accumulations in isolated areas could be 2 inches or greater, according to the weather service.
"The steady snow will begin to shift away with lake effect snow showers developing tonight into Tuesday. The potential exists for these band to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour," the NWS said.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning also has been issued for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, through Tuesday afternoon, with waves 8 to 12 feet high.
Areas near Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana will see some gusts up to 40 miles per hours, blowing down the length of the lake. That blowing can also produce waves 8 to 12 feet high, which will likely result in lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.
The impact may be even worse than usual due to the already extremely high water level of Lake Michigan.
The weather service said the snow is set to be followed by temperatures plunging into the single digits Monday and Tuesday night, with below zero wind chills.
The high temperature Tuesday only is expected to be in the low 20s, compared to the normal high of 51 degrees for this time of year.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.