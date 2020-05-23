WATCH NOW: Firefighters help motorist stranded on flooded street

Jessica Richards, who lives in Pine Estates, said the neighborhood, "just keeps repeatedly flooding" and Saturday was no exception.

While she spoke with The Times, her husband, Bryan Kubiak, worked to clean drains on the road.

Richards said the flooding has been happening for the last five years she has lived in Pines Estates, adding homeowners have tried to address the "ongoing issue" with the Drainage Board and Valparaiso officials.

"After the river resides, we're left with mud everywhere. It looks like we live in ... a third-world country after its all said and done," she said. "We're left to clean up the mess every single time. I don't know why I'm paying taxes or property taxes or county taxes if I'm dong the work (and) they wont address it."

Richards said the water is knee-deep in front of her home, while the water down the street looks higher.

"None of us can get out of our neighborhood right now. (We're) all out here as neighbors trying to fix the problem (the city) won't fix," Richards said.

The flooding, she said, has caused erosion, but she said the city has only installed high water signs in the area and once it's "all said and done" the city will clean drains and run a street sweeper.