WATCH NOW: Severe thunderstorm moving through Northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service is urging Northwest Indiana residents to take shelter as a severe thunderstorm moves through the Region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until at least 3 p.m. for most of central and eastern Lake County and western Porter County, roughly in a diagonal line from Cedar Lake to Chesterton.

The weather service said quarter-sized hail and 50 mph wind gusts are possible with the storm that is expected to continue moving east through Porter County and into LaPorte County.

Around 2:35 p.m. hail was reported to be falling in Merrillville and the town's severe weather sirens were sounding to alert people outside to the storm.

The weather service also has issued a special marine warning for boaters on Lake Michigan between Gary and Michigan City that runs until 3:45 p.m. Region time.

Strong winds and steep waves are expected, along with the possibility for large hail. A waterspout is not anticipated. Boaters should take protective actions and seek safe harbor, the weather service said.

