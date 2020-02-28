Website aims to highlight hidden figures in black history

Among them are Juanita Blocker, the first black member of the Professional Women's Bowling Association who also had a bowling column in the Los Angeles Sentinel for 20 years. There is also post on Welford Wilson II, the New York City Junior High School’s Oratory champion in May 1929, and one on Claudette Colvin, who as a 15-year-old refused to give up her seat on a bus — nine months before Parks did the same.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“These iconic figures are important but we need to understand the everyday people doing important things in their community,” Delmont said, noting there is a growing desire to rediscover overlooked African Americans.

Delmont said he hoped the site would also draw attention to the significant role such newspapers played, especially in African American communities that had recently migrated north. They chronicled people's daily lives and were often a critical source of news for everything from politics to sports to weddings — events largely ignored by the white press.

Ethan Michaeli, who worked for the Chicago Defender and wrote a book on the newspaper, said the website is offering a fresh interpretation of the role these newspapers played in black communities by highlighting the people who featured prominently in their pages. Many of the black papers on the site have closed or done away with their print editions.