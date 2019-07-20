A March study by Northwestern Medicine published in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that consuming eggs may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. These are the same food products that have been marketed as “Nature’s Perfect Food.”
It's a lot to digest when determining whether to eat eggs. And various opinions and data from medical and nutritional experts still provide no clear-cut answer.
Though this won't settle the great egg debate, here are some of the benefits and potential risks of including eggs in your diet.
Benefits
Eggs:
• Are a good source of protein, with 6 grams each (the average adult man needs 56 grams a day, while the average adult women requires 46, according to WebMD)
• Contain all the essential amino acids we need to survive
• Cost less than other protein sources
• Aid in the prevention of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that may lead to heart disease, stroke and diabetes
• Contain lutein, important for eye health
• Fill you up and keep you that way, so you may eat less during the day
• Help the brain thanks to their choline
• Are a good source of many essential vitamins and minerals
• Are low in calories, at 78 for a large, boiled egg
Potential risks
Eggs:
• Contain about 185 milligrams of cholesterol, all in the yolk, where the majority of nutrients and benefits live (the American Heart Association has recommended limiting intake to less than 300 milligrams a day)
• The cholesterol is the problem. The recent study asked whether consuming dietary cholesterol or eggs is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and an increased risk of premature death from any cause. Answer: Yes. Each additional 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol consumed per day significantly increases these risks.
No matter how heart-healthy the rest of a person’s diet, the more dietary cholesterol consumed, the higher the risk for cardiovascular disease. So, perhaps those five-egg omelets aren’t such a good idea. But would eating a doughnut be a better option?
Before you give eggs up, remember that dietary cholesterol doesn't affect all people the same way. Norrina B. Allen, the lead author of the new study and an associate professor of epidemiology at Northwestern Medicine, has said the relationship between the amount of cholesterol consumed and the amount in the blood is complex and varies from person to person, depending on metabolic and genetic factors. Some people can eat a lot of eggs and little of the cholesterol goes into the blood. She recommends primarily a plant-based diet with a moderate intake of eggs.
“When considering egg consumption, one has to consider their overall meal pattern," says Kristal Twardy, registered dietitian with Franciscan Wellcare. "Also, one should consider, ‘What would I be eating if I weren’t eating an egg?’ If the answer is a high-fat dairy or high-fat meat product, an egg might be a good option. However, for a healthy eating pattern based on the (federal) Dietary Guidelines, you would want to keep egg consumption moderate to low and choose more plant-based proteins when possible.”
More options
Here are a few more considerations:
• Eat eggs in moderation and focus on varying your diet.
• Egg whites do not contain cholesterol or fat.
• Pasture-raised eggs from a local farmer are the healthiest option when selecting your eggs. At the grocery, choose eggs with the most omega-3s and/or those that are organic. They cost more but have fewer added hormones, fewer antibiotics and about one-third less cholesterol.
• Have your blood cholesterol levels checked regularly and discuss with your doctor.
I continue to consume organic or pasture-raised eggs, since my cholesterol has never been a problem and I am conscious of varying my food intake. And on those rare occasions when I order one of those five-egg omelets, I take leftovers home and enjoy breakfast for two more days. I believe it’s healthier than the doughnut.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.