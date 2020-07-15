West Side drive up commencement brings personal approach to atypical year

Though not in the West Side auditorium this year, each graduate’s name was read as they crossed the stage to meet their principal.

Parents, honking and cheering along the way, were given the opportunity to capture photos of their students on stage and in front of giant blue and orange "Class of 2020" letters in front of the school.

The socially distanced commencement came after about three weeks of planning, Principal Othiniel Mahone said.

When coronavirus-driven school closures threw many of seniors’ traditional end-of-year celebrations into uncertainty, West Side originally planned to recognize its senior class in person in August.

Students were given their own West Side Leadership Academy Graduate yard signs and the school had a virtual graduation in June, but with some students leaving soon for their next endeavors, school leaders, parents and volunteers brought their in-person celebration to students sooner than anticipated.

“For most seniors, it’s not real until they cross the stage,” Mahone said. “We’re trying to keep things as close to traditional as possible.”