West Side drive up commencement brings personal approach to atypical year

GARY — With every seat filled, a black Ford sedan inched forward Monday morning as Michelle Scott’s daughter, just a few feet away, rounded the corner of West Side Leadership Academy.
After spending nearly a quarter of her senior year at home, Aminah Mann finally had her moment — a brief celebration of a high school career cut short by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Windows rolled down, Mann’s family shouted words of encouragement.
Mann paused to sign her name to a banner, inscribed “West Side Leadership Academy Class of 2020” in Cougar orange and blue, as Scott pulled the car into a West Side parking lot and hurried to join the handful of families posing for photos just down the path in front of the school.
“We got three minutes for 12 years,” Scott said. “At the end of the day, this is the time we live in and what we have to do.”
West Side Leadership Academy celebrated its Class of 2020 this week in an atypical drive-up graduation as social distancing continues during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Borrowing ideas from other area schools, West Side school leaders organized for a procession of families in their cars to follow along as students walked the commencement stage.
Though not in the West Side auditorium this year, each graduate’s name was read as they crossed the stage to meet their principal.
Parents, honking and cheering along the way, were given the opportunity to capture photos of their students on stage and in front of giant blue and orange "Class of 2020" letters in front of the school.
The socially distanced commencement came after about three weeks of planning, Principal Othiniel Mahone said.
When coronavirus-driven school closures threw many of seniors’ traditional end-of-year celebrations into uncertainty, West Side originally planned to recognize its senior class in person in August.
Students were given their own West Side Leadership Academy Graduate yard signs and the school had a virtual graduation in June, but with some students leaving soon for their next endeavors, school leaders, parents and volunteers brought their in-person celebration to students sooner than anticipated.
“For most seniors, it’s not real until they cross the stage,” Mahone said. “We’re trying to keep things as close to traditional as possible.”
Each of the approximately 185 graduates was provided his own orange West Side face mask before graduation and were encouraged Tuesday and Wednesday to sign a banner that will later be hung in the West Side halls as a tribute to the class of 2020.
As students met Mahone on stage, parents were allowed to hop out of their cars for a quick photo. Many pulled up with a full car load, some honked and others popped out of sunroofs to cheer their students’ praises.
“The students are getting a personal graduation in a way,” Assistant Principal William Roberts said. “They’re the only one on stage.”
Tyrese Kuykendall was the first graduate to walk Wednesday morning. After seeing his spring baseball season cut short this year, he said it felt amazing to have his moment on stage.
“This is a good thing for West Side,” Kuykendall said.
Virtual graduation: NWI high schools
Students of this spring's Class of 2020 will graduate in circumstances like no others.
Some will celebrate virtually. Others may push back traditional ceremonies until later this summer. All will come at a distance.
This year, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Times is saluting these seniors.
We invited valedictorians, salutatorians and selected student speakers to share a few words with the Region; including speeches they had prepared for graduation day, their teachers' support and advice to students who will soon follow in their footsteps.
Here's to the Class of 2020.
Compiled by Carley Lanich, Matthew Moore and Kale Wilk.
