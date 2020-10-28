Westchester Library tackles building repairs

The study looked at areas where the library is lacking, including program prep space and storage. This being 2020, library staff who would normally share a workspace need to be separated for social distancing. That has to be included in the space needs, too.

Libraries have changed over the years. Hardback and paperback books aren’t the only things they lend. Some libraries will loan sewing machines or things of that nature to serve local needs.

Westchester Public Library doesn’t do that, but it does loan DVDs and Blu-Ray discs, allows use of computers and runs special programs to meet community needs.

Addressing future needs, the board will need to decide whether to add on to the service center or libraries. It’s very early in the process of deciding what to do.

No bond needed

“This is nothing that will happen quickly,” she said.

When the weather changes next year, Stamm said, the urgent projects should be able to go forward.

“Our patrons are loyal and devoted and love their library, and I think they deserve the best library they can have,” Stamm said.