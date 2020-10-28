 Skip to main content
Westchester Library tackles building repairs
Library clerk Jen Mann puts newly returned books in a three-day quarantine to make sure any germs are dead before they are reshelved for the next patron's enjoyment.

 Doug Ross, The Times

CHESTERTON — Westchester Public Library is sitting on a pile of cash, but not for long. The buildings need work.

The library system’s $9 million in cash reserves raised eyebrows at a recent Porter County Council meeting. Library Director Lisa Stamm said the money was saved and invested over the years to address capital needs for the three library buildings.

“The bones are good, if in need of a lot of TLC,” Stamm said.

The three buildings – Thomas Branch, the main library, in Chesterton; the nearby Baugher Service Center and Porter’s Hageman Branch – were built in the 1970s.

“We need two new rooftops and HVAC, stat,” Stamm said.

The main library and the service service also need to be tuckpointed, which are “really large jobs,” she said.

The buildings have been well maintained, she said, but require work that isn’t routine care.

The windows are the original single-pane glass.

Assessment dragged on

“The needs assessment was quite an ordeal,” Stamm said. The $14,000 study by CSK Architects, a firm with local library experience, was commissioned.

“It took weeks and weeks and weeks, and then it took months because of 2020,” she said.

The study looked at areas where the library is lacking, including program prep space and storage. This being 2020, library staff who would normally share a workspace need to be separated for social distancing. That has to be included in the space needs, too.

Libraries have changed over the years. Hardback and paperback books aren’t the only things they lend. Some libraries will loan sewing machines or things of that nature to serve local needs.

Westchester Public Library doesn’t do that, but it does loan DVDs and Blu-Ray discs, allows use of computers and runs special programs to meet community needs.

Addressing future needs, the board will need to decide whether to add on to the service center or libraries. It’s very early in the process of deciding what to do.

No bond needed

“This is nothing that will happen quickly,” she said.

When the weather changes next year, Stamm said, the urgent projects should be able to go forward.

“Our patrons are loyal and devoted and love their library, and I think they deserve the best library they can have,” Stamm said.

Even better, they won’t have to pay interest on the money needed for the projects, thanks to money saved and invested all along.

“We don’t need to float a bond. That’s incredible, and a testament to the board as they approach this library,” Stamm said.

