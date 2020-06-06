Westville seniors end unusual year with unique graduation ceremony

VALPARAISO — Before the double feature of “Sonic” and “Trolls” at the 49’er Drive-In on Saturday, there was an unusual noon matinee: Westville High School’s commencement ceremony.
While family members watched in their cars, graduates got to walk across a stage after all — just not the one they expected.
And instead of applause, there was honking.
It was Westville’s unusual ending of an unprecedented senior year.
“We must not wither in the face of threat. We must face the challenges and keep moving forward,” valedictorian Jaron Hannon said. “I believe that our class, the class of 2020, is more prepared than any class before us to do just that.”
Hannon is school board member Vicki Hannon’s first grandchild to graduate from the school but the fifth generation of his family to witness the experience in the last 104 years.
“This is the class, though, that has made the best of everything,” she said.
She didn’t expect an in-person graduation, but the drive-in allowed for social distancing while gathering the grads and families in their cars to celebrate the milestone.
“I think it’s a pretty cool idea,” Jaron Hannon said.
Jonathan Rodgers, a fellow graduate, said the senior year “started off really strong.” He was excited about the upcoming prom — which was canceled — and the graduation, which morphed into a drive-in adventure.
“I felt slighted as a class” for the experiences they missed, Rodgers said, but the drive-in ceremony helped. “Having it here, I’m happy to get to walk across the stage.”
Jace Woods, a basketball and volleyball athlete, got to compete in his sports in the last academic year, but others missed their final season entirely.
“It didn’t feel real. It was just different,” Woods said. “We just thought we were going to be out of school a few weeks.”
Gabriel Miller missed out on playing the beast in “The Beauty and the Beast,” which was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Virtual classes weren’t a problem — “It was kind of nice we got to sleep in” — but Woods missed seeing classmates and others in person.
Still, the experience gives him something to tell his children in the future.
“I don’t think they’ll believe me,” Woods said.
“It was kind of weird at first,” graduate Manuel Guevara said. “We made the most of what we had.”
Co-salutatorian McKenna O’Hara said she was sad to be in the car during graduation but happy to have a ceremony at all.
In her commencement speech, she recounted milestone moments in kindergarten, middle school and high school. The grads looked forward to taking the field or court with their teammates one last time, but the pandemic robbed them of some of the anticipated senior year milestones.
“None of us could have predicted our senior year would end this way,” O’Hara said.
Math teachers Kristina Walton and Ashley Spurr and art teacher Molly Ochall were glad to see their students again.
“I haven’t seen my students since the first week of March,” Walton said.
“I think this is something they’ll remember,” Oschall said.
“It’ll be in the history books,” Walton said.
Gallery: 2020 Westville graduation
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Westville High School drive-in commencement
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.