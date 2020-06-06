Westville seniors end unusual year with unique graduation ceremony

Jonathan Rodgers, a fellow graduate, said the senior year “started off really strong.” He was excited about the upcoming prom — which was canceled — and the graduation, which morphed into a drive-in adventure.

“I felt slighted as a class” for the experiences they missed, Rodgers said, but the drive-in ceremony helped. “Having it here, I’m happy to get to walk across the stage.”

Jace Woods, a basketball and volleyball athlete, got to compete in his sports in the last academic year, but others missed their final season entirely.

“It didn’t feel real. It was just different,” Woods said. “We just thought we were going to be out of school a few weeks.”

Gabriel Miller missed out on playing the beast in “The Beauty and the Beast,” which was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Virtual classes weren’t a problem — “It was kind of nice we got to sleep in” — but Woods missed seeing classmates and others in person.

Still, the experience gives him something to tell his children in the future.

“I don’t think they’ll believe me,” Woods said.