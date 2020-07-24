What charges might longest serving US speaker face?

Taxes charges are common in bribery cases because those accepting bribes never declare money under the table as income.

But bribery doesn’t have to involve money. It can include providing jobs to a politician’s associates.

Federal prosecutors can and often do slap on wire fraud charges if someone ever uses a phone in carrying out a crime. Each time a suspect uses a phone to do something illegal is a potential wire fraud count. A single count carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

How close could charges be?

That prosecutors took the unusual step of identifying Madigan as a chief suspect before any indictment suggests charges could come any day, said Turner.

As a lawyer himself, Madigan likely knows that.

Even though it was widely known prosecutors were investigating Blagojevich, it came as a surprise — including to Blagojevich — that agents arrested the Democratic governor at his home, waking him up at dawn and leading him away in handcuffs.

“The lesson that Madigan has to learn from Blagojevich is that he has to be prepared to be arrested,” said Turner.

Might Madigan be forced to resign?