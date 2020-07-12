What will school look like across the Region this fall? Education leaders outline plans

Some districts, including Griffith Public Schools, will arrange for students to enroll in independent, online learning platforms, while others including the School City of East Chicago are exploring plans for teachers to simultaneously teach classes of students in person and at home.

Superintendents say the nature of students’ remote instruction — whether it’s delivered in dedicated online student cohorts or in line with in-person peer groups — could depend on how many parents opt in to distance learning this fall.

Many are surveying parents this week to better gauge how many teachers and what resources will be needed to accommodate online learners.

Most districts are asking that families commit to their choice of in-person or online learning for at least the first term or semester of class to help ensure the continuity of students’ education.

And, while these alternatives are being encouraged for those with preexisting health conditions or greater risk of exposure, some school leaders are recommending against remote learning for English language learners, students in special education or those already struggling to keep up with classes.