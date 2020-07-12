What will school look like across the Region this fall? Education leaders outline plans

As the state edges closer to a complete reopening, Northwest Indiana school leaders are sharing their plans for a return to class this fall.
Hoosier students missed about a quarter of their school year when emergency orders from the governor’s office closed buildings this spring to help limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, school leaders are using what they’ve learned from spring distance learning experiences, community surveys and health guidance to develop paths for education during what many are describing as an uncharted time.
“They say that if you’ve been around education long enough, there’s nothing really new in education. It just comes back and recycles with different names and different titles,” Crown Point Interim Superintendent Tony Lux said. “Well, I’ve been around long enough and, I have to say, this is new. There are certain words in education that keep resurfacing, one decade to the next, but pandemic is not one of those words.”
What are schools planning?
Most Region districts are planning to offer a typical schedule of instruction five days a week in person with alternative distance learning plans for families who do not yet feel comfortable sending their students to school.
School officials are emphasizing for those that do choose to return in person, things will not be business as usual. Everything from transportation to lunch hour and recess are likely to change.
Lake and Porter County superintendents, as well as local health officials, have organized regular discussions in developing plans in accordance with guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LaPorte County superintendents shared a joint statement earlier this month announcing their intention to stick to scheduled start dates.
Before students even board the bus, district leaders are asking parents to conduct their own self-screening of students.
Temperature checks, as have been seen in some large businesses, could lead to crowding at school entrances and more opportunities for students to come into contact with one another.
Districts like Griffith Public Schools, the School City of East Chicago and the School City of Hobart have pledged to provide families with wellness kits that include hand sanitizers, a mask and, in some cases, personal thermometers.
The state is supplying 472 participating Indiana school corporations with a cloth face mask for every student, 500 disposable face masks for adults and 100 2- or 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
Students, in most cases, will be required to wear masks on buses, and seats are likely to be assigned on travel to and from school. Some districts are asking parents to consider driving their own students to schools to help districts manage the number of students boarding a bus.
At school, students and staff in most districts will be required to keep masks with them at all times. Those masks will be required at times like passing periods and visits to the restroom where close contact with others is more likely.
Some teachers may allow students to remove masks while seated at desks and facing forward in classrooms.
Hand sanitizer or soap is likely to be provided in every classroom, and many school leaders say they plan to teach students how to sanitize desks between uses.
Building visitation will be limited, and many districts are canceling community rental of properties to allow cleaning staff adequate time to sanitize between day-to-day use.
Districts are taking steps to limit the exchanging of cash during school lunch payments and at some schools, students may eat in their respective classrooms rather than shared lunchrooms to maintain distance.
Attendance will be monitored, though many schools are discontinuing perfect attendance incentives to encourage students to stay home if showing any coronavirus symptoms.
Remote learning alternatives
While districts say many of their parents are supportive of a return to in-person learning — 82% of families in the Hanover Community School Corp. shared in a parent survey their desire for students’ return this fall — options for remote learning are being offered.
Some districts, including Griffith Public Schools, will arrange for students to enroll in independent, online learning platforms, while others including the School City of East Chicago are exploring plans for teachers to simultaneously teach classes of students in person and at home.
Superintendents say the nature of students’ remote instruction — whether it’s delivered in dedicated online student cohorts or in line with in-person peer groups — could depend on how many parents opt in to distance learning this fall.
Many are surveying parents this week to better gauge how many teachers and what resources will be needed to accommodate online learners.
Most districts are asking that families commit to their choice of in-person or online learning for at least the first term or semester of class to help ensure the continuity of students’ education.
And, while these alternatives are being encouraged for those with preexisting health conditions or greater risk of exposure, some school leaders are recommending against remote learning for English language learners, students in special education or those already struggling to keep up with classes.
“Truly, what we know about this, is when they do come back, there’s a larger gap,” Griffith Director of Special Education Leah Dumezich said, as Griffith Public Schools leaders presented their plan to parents this week. “The kids that are self-motivated, they can do it. Average to high-average kids, they seem to do fine, but otherwise I think the parent has to be very much involved to help them. They will need assistance.”
Most plans developed by school leaders are fluid and subject to change as more information becomes available about the coronavirus and its spread in a given community.
Responding to spread
School leaders also are moving forward with similar plans for how to address reports of coronavirus among students and their families should a case be linked to a school or district.
If a student is experiencing symptoms while at school, state guidance recommends these students be seen by a school nurse in a separate room or space from others reporting to the nurse’s office for other reasons, such as daily medicine delivery.
If a case is confirmed on school property, district leaders have been advised to work with the local health departments to initiate contact tracing and determine if a school closure is warranted.
Crown Point shared its fall school reopening plan. Here's what classes could look like when students return
In Northwest Indiana, many districts have adopted a three-tiered, color-coded system for school operations.
A “Green” stage indicates schools are open with continued emphasis on social distancing and proper sanitation and health precautions.
Individual schools, or districts, could move to “Yellow” if a minimal or moderate amount of active coronavirus exposure is present.
Stage “Yellow” for most will bring increased hand washing, further distancing where possible and stricter mask requirements.
Some districts, including Portage and Hanover, are exploring hybrid models during their “Yellow” stage, allowing students to come to school two days a week and participate in e-learning one day a week to reduce the number of students present in a building.
The final stage, “Red,” will be entered if substantial risk of coronavirus exposure is determined in coordination with local health departments. For most districts, this means school buildings will close and students will return to full remote learning.
School leaders say they’re relying on cooperation from students and families to prevent the spread and keep families safe at school.
“We do recognize the return to school takes all of us,” Portage Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said in a video to families. “We thank you for your continued patience and support during this time as we truly look forward to reopening school safely.”
