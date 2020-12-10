Wheatfield woman dies after being pulled from burning home

WHEATFIELD — A 46-year-old woman who was pulled from a burning home last week died Monday at an Illinois hospital, officials said.

Trisha Saine, of Wheatfield, was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

Saine was one of three people who were inside the home on East County Road 925 North when it caught fire about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 2, Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Ratliff said.

Two children escaped through the windows, but Saine became stuck inside and was pulled out by first responders, Ratliff said.

She was transported to a local hospital, and the children were treated and released at the scene.

Saine was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters battled the heavy blaze for about six hours. The house was totaled by the time they knocked down the flames, Ratliff said.

"They lost everything," he said.

An investigation into the fire's cause was ongoing Thursday. More information will be released as it becomes available, Ratliff said.