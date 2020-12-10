Wheatfield woman dies after being pulled from burning home

WHEATFIELD — A 46-year-old woman who was pulled from a burning home last week died Monday at an Illinois hospital, officials said.
Trisha Saine, of Wheatfield, was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.
Saine was one of three people who were inside the home on East County Road 925 North when it caught fire about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 2, Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Ratliff said.
Two children escaped through the windows, but Saine became stuck inside and was pulled out by first responders, Ratliff said.
She was transported to a local hospital, and the children were treated and released at the scene.
Saine was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Firefighters battled the heavy blaze for about six hours. The house was totaled by the time they knocked down the flames, Ratliff said.
"They lost everything," he said.
An investigation into the fire's cause was ongoing Thursday. More information will be released as it becomes available, Ratliff said.
The cause and manner of Saine's death were listed as pending early Thursday, according to the medical examiner's office.
Ratliff thanked the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and Wheatfield EMS for their assistance at the fire scene.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!