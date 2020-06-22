When will public art return to Crown Point? Officials say not until a summer without COVID-19

Typically, Johnson's statues would be displayed beginning in April and taken down in the fall. As soon as the statues left, Drasga said the committee would begin planning for the next round.

"Nothing is fast with this stuff because there's waiting lists on different figures, and then there's cost," Drasga said. "There's some fabulous art out there, but my goodness is it unaffordable to bring into the community ... some of the art that is great, isn't really in our budget either."

While waiting lists, a huge time commitment and cost play in a role in the hiatus, Drasga said the coronavirus also will dictate when public art might reappear in the city.

"I certainly love the public art, and it's certainly not a dead issue. It's just an issue that I think has got a lot of things that need to align before we sign up again to do it," Drasga said.

"COVID is the biggest problem we've got right now, and ... who knows what that's gonna do in the future. We need a guarantee summer of no COVID, and who knows when that will come."

Drasga later added the committee would want to ensure they had a summer with "absolutely no restrictions" prior to even considering a public art project.