White powder find prompts evacuation of Indiana city hall
MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana city's main government building was evacuated Tuesday after a white powder was discovered in portions of the building, police said.

Officials evacuated the Muncie City Hall on Tuesday morning after the unidentified powder was reportedly found in elevators and on the building’s third floor when most employees arrived at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Star Press reported.

Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan said investigators believe they know who had left the powder, but no arrest were immediately announced. The Associated Press left a telephone message Tuesday afternoon with Sloan, seeking an update on the investigation.

There were no reports of anyone experiencing any illness or injury following the incident in Muncie.

