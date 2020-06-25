You are the owner of this article.
White Sox team store opens for curbside pick-up
The Chicago Sports Depot outside Guaranteed Rate Field has reopened for curbside pickup.

The Chicago White Sox fan base was the most excited it's been in years after a productive off-season of free agent signings that signaled a desire to win. 

But then the global COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 124,000 Americans thus far hit, shutting down professional sports and then much of the rest of daily life. Now Major League Baseball won't come back until July.

While fans haven't gotten to watch the revamped White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field yet this season, they can now buy White Sox merchandise at the official team store, which was supposed to open on March 16 but never did because of the viral outbreak.

The Chicago Sports Depot at 320 W. 35th St. across the street from Guaranteed Rate Field recently reopened for curbside pickup of items like jerseys, T-shirts, tank tops, caps, yoga pants, purses, backpacks, key chains and pint glasses.

"Through the curbside service, fans have both the option to purchase White Sox jerseys, as well as their first opportunity to buy merch from the team’s newest streetwear line, 35th and Shields," team spokesman Colin McGauley said. "This private streetwear label, designed by famed artist Jon Contino and inspired by the organization’s rich culture and history, will be sold exclusively at the Depot."

To order online, people can find the Chicago Sports Depot page on Instagram, screenshot or write down the item number of any items they might want to purchase, and email it to retail@chisox.com to reserve the item. They should include a name, phone number and a requested time for pickup in the email.

For more information, visit www.mlb.com/whitesox/ballpark/chicago-sports-depot.

Gallery: The Region's biggest Chicago White Sox fans

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

