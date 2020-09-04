White woman charged with hate crime over confrontation

After that, Donoshaytis tries to knock the phone out of Campbell's hands, and the recording shakes and stops. Campbell said she hit his arm twice.

At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Anjana Hansen set Donoshaytis' bond at $10,000 and prohibited her from contact with Campbell or other witnesses and ordered her to surrender her passport. She is due back in court Sept. 18, records show.

Campbell, 25, said the woman confronted him just after he finished a 15-mile (24-kilometer) bike ride with his cousin and friend from the nearby suburb of Skokie, where Campbell says he grew up.

Campbell said Donoshaytis told them, "This is America. This is America. You can't do this. I'm from Winnetka. You need to go back where you're from."

Campbell added that he will let the justice system handle the woman's punishment and that he's "not the one throwing this at her."

Donoshaytis' attorney, Jeffrey Fagan, said Donoshaytis was a refugee from the Soviet Union who fled persecution there.