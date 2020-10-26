Whiting braces for hefty water rate hike

WHITING — Whiting is looking at the potential of a hefty hike in water rates.
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar told the council he had received a registered letter from the Hammond Water Department on Oct. 19 regarding the planned increase in rates. Whiting buys its water from Hammond.
He said the proposed increase would mean Whiting would pay $1.90 per 1,000 gallons of water, as opposed to its current rate of 46 cents per 1,000 gallons.
"So it's a significant increase," Spebar said. "All customer communities that we know of are affected in the same way."
He said while $1.90 per 1,000 gallons is the proposed rate for 2021, rates would go up to $2.10 in 2022 and $2.30 in 2023.
Spebar said Whiting will conduct a public hearing on the matter before any increase.
Whiting City Attorney Denise Sejna said she and Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes plan to attend a public hearing Monday in Hammond that is to be held before the Hammond Common Council's consideration of an ordinance to raise water rates.
"Our contract says that we can't unreasonably object to any rate increases, and we don't plan on going to be unreasonable," Sejna said. "We are going to put on the record that we believe that a 400% increase ... is not reasonable and then from that point forward we'll see what happens."
Sejna said it is her understanding that Hammond could adopt the ordinance to increase water rates as soon as Monday.
In other news, the next Whiting City Council meeting that was scheduled to be held Nov. 3 has been moved to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 so it will not interfere with election day.
