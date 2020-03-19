You are the owner of this article.
Whiting mayor closes city hall, bans travel for city officials
Whiting mayor closes city hall, bans travel for city officials

WHITING — Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura issued two new executive orders on Thursday closing city hall and banning travel for certain city and public safety staff.

Starting Friday, Whiting City Hall will be closed to the public and those making utility payments are asked to drop payments in the secure box on the east side of City Hall or they can call in a payment by phone.

Another executive order, effective immediately, banned Whiting public safety personnel and department heads from traveling outside of the U.S. In addition, travel by airplane, train and cruise ships are also forbidden for personnel and department heads who are needed for critical response.

Since city hall is closed, residents submitting permits or applications can fax documents to 219-473-0799 or email them to cstelow@whitingindiana.com.

Stahura said there will be staff manning phones to respond to questions and sanitation services will continue regularly. Whiting City Hall's phone number is 219-659-7704. 

The Whiting Food Pantry is still servicing residents, however no more than two people may enter the pantry at a time.

