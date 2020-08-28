Whiting Mayor Stahura’s guilty plea to campaign fraud set for Sept. 9

He also admits he used campaign donations to cover additional credit card debt, personal taxes and medical bills of the Stahura family.

The mayor also admits filing a false 2018 federal income tax return that didn’t account for money he stole from his campaign account as well as a false 2018 campaign finance disclosure report to the county that overstated his repayment of money he took from his campaign fund.

If U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody accepts Stahura’s guilty plea, the court would schedule a sentencing at a later date.

The felonies to which Stahura is prepared to plead guilty carry a statutory maximum penalty of more than 20 years imprisonment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to recommend he receive leniency.

However, no agreement on a sentence of a particular number of months is binding on the sentencing court, which must balance Stahura’s prompt cooperation with federal investigators against Stahura’s abuse of the public trust, the amount of money involved and other factors.

Stahura also has agreed to pay the Internal Revenue Service at least $28,977 in delinquent taxes.