WHITING — A recent resolution adopted by the City Council will affect parking for the Labor Day weekend Whiting Park Festival Orchestra and fireworks show, but not for upcoming Whiting Park Festival Orchestra shows on Saturday and Aug. 17.
The resolution created a change fund to allow for personnel to man the two Whiting Lakefront Park entrances and collect a $5 parking fee so visitors would not have to feed the parking meters.
It was originally reported that personnel would collect parking money for all orchestra performances, but it will instead be just for the Labor Day weekend show, which this year falls on Sept. 1.
The only other time the parking meters were bypassed was for the annual July 3 fireworks show, due to the size of the crowd it draws.
"For safety issues, we want to collect before they go into the park, so we don't back them up on the (railroad) tracks," City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said.
He said for now, personnel will collect the fees only on the two occasions, although it could potentially be done in the future for any major event that might draw a large number of people.
He said the Labor Day weekend performance brings in a bigger crowd than the regular orchestra shows do.
"The other ones, we probably get maybe 200 cars out there," Haynes said.
Councilman Kenneth Zubeck, D-1, said the council's adoption of the resolution should allow for a more efficient way of collecting parking fees during special events.