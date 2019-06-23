WHITING — First responders pulled a man out of the frigid waters of Lake Michigan after he fell off the pier at Lakefront Park on Sunday evening.
Whiting police and firefighters were dispatched to the park at about 5:30 p.m. in response to an emergency call about someone who had entered the water and was unable to swim to shore.
Whiting Fire Department Chief Gus Danielides said the man had been hanging out with a friend at the park all afternoon. At some point, the man and his friend walked about halfway down the 300-foot long pier, where the man fell into the water on the west side.
It was unclear if he slipped off the pier or jumped in on purpose, Danielides said.
Alerted by the man’s cries for help, bystanders flagged down Ashley Knerler, the head lifeguard on duty, and called 911. One witness, Whiting Parks Department employee Tommy Cunningham, said first responders were on the scene within “a few minutes.”
“They were here quick,” Cunningham, 18, told The Times. “As we were going to get the lifeguards, the cops were already here.”
When first responders arrived, the man was bobbing in the water about 30 yards from the rocky shoreline, and the current was carrying him away from the beach, according to Danielides. The man’s friend had also entered the water but was just a few yards off the shore.
As Whiting police attempted to pull the man back to shore with life rings, two firefighters donned wetsuits and began to swim out to the man with a longboard, according to Danielides. The man became combative when one of the rescue swimmers, Whiting fire Capt. Don Harvin, tried to haul him up onto the board.
“He was fighting me, so I let the board go and hooked him under the arm and swam him back,” Harvin said.
When Harvin and the man reached the shore, police and other firefighters helped pull him out of the water and over the slick rocks. The man had been in the water for about 10 minutes from the time he fell in to the time first responders brought him back to dry land, Danielides said.
“It was a real team effort,” he said.
The man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago for further evaluation. His condition was unknown as of Sunday night, but he was conscious and “wasn’t injured at all” when he was placed in the ambulance, Danielides said.
Alcohol or drugs may have played a factor in the man’s tumble into the lake, according to witnesses. The man appeared intoxicated and was “throwing up” as rescuers took him from the shore to the ambulance, Cunningham said.