WHITING — Parking in Whiting Lakefront Park for special events should become less of a hassle now that the City Council has adopted a resolution to create a change fund.
That means personnel will man the two entrances to the park and collect the $5 parking fees, which will prevent people from having to line up at meters as they figure out how to put money into the machines.
"We know the volume of cars coming into the park area is excessive when many of these special events are occurring," said Councilman Kenneth Zubeck, D-1st.
He said the resolution should result in a more efficient method of fee collection.
Mayor Joe Stahura said the meters will be bypassed only for big events such as Whiting Symphony summer concerts and the city's fireworks celebration in the park.
One ordinance would establish parking fees at the Mascot Hall of Fame, 1851 Front St., during special events.
The ordinance calls for parking rates of $5, $10 or $20, depending on the type of event being conducted within the city.
Another ordinance would result in increased fees at the city's animal shelter.
Stahura said the animal fees have not been raised in "probably decades."
"Fees for an impounded animal shall be increased from a $10 pick up fee to $20 pick up fee," Zubeck said. "The per day fee for boarding an impounded animal shall be increased from $5 to $10 per day."
Zubeck said the shelter will also be authorized to collect reimbursement for the direct cost of any medical care an animal receives while in the shelter.
The fee to adopt a dog from the shelter will be set at $30, while the cat adoption fee will be $25.