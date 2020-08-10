Whiting students to start year with e-learning

Parents that opted into the district's e-learning instructional plan will remain in their selected program for Whiting's first semester, according to the letter.

The school city will survey families about device availability and make devices available for those who need it. Whiting's meal program will continue throughout the duration of e-learning and the district is working with the YMCA for possible child care options.

The School City of Whiting board voted unanimously in favor of the remote learning plan in a meeting Monday night.

The board, acting on the guidance of the Lake County Health Department, also voted in the meeting to cancel fall athletics.

All other extracurricular activities will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the letter.

"We know that starting the year with e-learning is not what all parents wanted," the Whiting letter reads. "This has been a very difficult decision for us to make and we have carefully considered all aspects. There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students and teachers."