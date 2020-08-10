Whiting students to start year with e-learning

WHITING — Whiting students will start school with e-learning for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 year.
School City of Whiting Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins and Whiting school board members shared the announcement in a letter to families Aug. 6.
The administrative team said their recommendation for e-learning came following the district's three-tiered reopening plan and new guidance shared July 31 by Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala.
"Over the summer months, there has been an increase in cases in the 0-19 age group which is concerning for schools," the Whiting letter reads. "Local health officials attribute this increase to activities such as youth sports, summer camps, Fourth of July parties, graduation opens houses and other summer activities."
Lake County's total positivity rate, measuring all confirmed cases and tested individuals since March 1, was 11.5% as of Aug. 10, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The county's seven-day positivity rate for the period July 28 to Aug. 3 is 7.5%.
School City of Whiting administrators said they will continue to work with county health officials to monitor these rates.
"If we reach and maintain a positivity rate of 5% for a period of 14 days, we can consider returning to a physical hybrid schedule with the online option continued for parents that chose it due to health and safety reasons," the Whiting letter states. "It is our hope that with consistent mask wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene we will be able to return to school physically before the quarter ends."
Parents that opted into the district's e-learning instructional plan will remain in their selected program for Whiting's first semester, according to the letter.
The school city will survey families about device availability and make devices available for those who need it. Whiting's meal program will continue throughout the duration of e-learning and the district is working with the YMCA for possible child care options.
Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester
The School City of Whiting board voted unanimously in favor of the remote learning plan in a meeting Monday night.
The board, acting on the guidance of the Lake County Health Department, also voted in the meeting to cancel fall athletics.
All other extracurricular activities will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the letter.
"We know that starting the year with e-learning is not what all parents wanted," the Whiting letter reads. "This has been a very difficult decision for us to make and we have carefully considered all aspects. There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students and teachers."
Whiting's announcement last week follows a number of other Lake County districts, such as the School City of East Chicago, the School City of Hammond and the School City of Highland, that have shared plans to start their school year virtually.
Crown Point Community School Corp. will reopen in a hybrid model bringing its students into buildings just two days a week with the rest of the week dedicated to remote learning.
For more information about Whiting's reopening plan, visit the school city's website at whiting.k12.in.us.
