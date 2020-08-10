Whiting students to start year with elearning; proposal to cancel fall atlhetics up for discussion in Monday night meeting

Parents that opted into the district's elearning instructional plan will remain in their selected program for Whiting's first semester, according to the letter.

The school city will survey families about device availability and make devices available for those who need it. Whiting's meal program will continue throughout the duration of elearning and the district is working with the YMCA for possible child care options.

District administrators, acting on the guidance of the Lake County Health Department, will bring a proposal to the Whiting school board in its meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to cancel fall athletics.

All other extracurricular activities will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the letter.

A vote to approve nine weeks of virtual learning is also on the Whiting school board's agenda.

"We know that starting the year with elearning is not what all parents wanted," the Whiting letter reads. "This has been a very difficult decision for us to make and we have carefully considered all aspects. There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students and teachers."