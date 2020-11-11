 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiting teen shot in head pronounced dead; case remains under investigation
breaking urgent

Whiting teen shot in head pronounced dead; case remains under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

WHITING — A teenage boy who was shot in the head Saturday was pronounced dead late Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Jacob Zavala, 16, of Whiting, was declared dead about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause and manner of Zavala's death were pending further investigation as of early Wednesday.

The boy was an organ donor, according to the medical examiner's office.

Police previously said Zavala was 15 years old, but the medical examiner's office reported he is 16.

UPDATE: Police clarify teen shot in head not dead

Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said Tuesday he was not able to disclose additional details about last week's shooting.

"It is under investigation right now. That is about all I can say," Greer said.

Greer did not respond to a request for comment on whether the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Whiting police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Fred Street. He was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago and later moved to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Greer said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2186.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Quick Veterans Day facts you probably didn't know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts