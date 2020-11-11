Whiting teen shot in head pronounced dead; case remains under investigation

WHITING — A teenage boy who was shot in the head Saturday was pronounced dead late Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Jacob Zavala, 16, of Whiting, was declared dead about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause and manner of Zavala's death were pending further investigation as of early Wednesday.
The boy was an organ donor, according to the medical examiner's office.
Police previously said Zavala was 15 years old, but the medical examiner's office reported he is 16.
Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said Tuesday he was not able to disclose additional details about last week's shooting.
"It is under investigation right now. That is about all I can say," Greer said.
Greer did not respond to a request for comment on whether the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Whiting police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Fred Street. He was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago and later moved to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Greer said.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2186.
