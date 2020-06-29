You are the owner of this article.
Whiting woman charged in vandalism of Art Institute lion
Whiting woman charged in vandalism of Art Institute lion

CHICAGO — Chicago Police arrested a Whiting woman after they say they caught a suspect in the act of spray painting the base of one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Officers took the woman, identified as Elizabeth Macias, 19, into custody at around 10:40 p.m. June 25.

A security officer working at the Art Institute on South Michigan Avenue signed a complaint as officers took their suspect into custody, police said. Officers recovered three paint cans from the scene.

Macias has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property totaling less than $500, and has been given a citation for damage to public property, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Macias is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

