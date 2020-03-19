You are the owner of this article.
Who should be tested for COVID-19, who should stay home?
Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

New Indiana State Department of Health guidelines outline who should be tested and should stay home and self-quarantine. 

Indiana health care providers are now prioritizing virus testing on those with a fever above 100.4; severe, lower respiratory symptoms; those in nursing homes or jails who have symptoms; and health care workers possibly exposed by COVID-19 and are exhibiting symptoms. 

ISDH is asking that people with mild symptoms stay home, but seek prompt medical care if symptoms worsen with difficulty breathing.

Generally, people should avoid public areas or public transportation, and practice social distancing by staying away from others and not shaking hands. 

People most at risk continue to be older adults with numerous medical issues and people with a compromised immune system. 

