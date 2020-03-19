Who should be tested for COVID-19, who should stay home?

New Indiana State Department of Health guidelines outline who should be tested and should stay home and self-quarantine.

Indiana health care providers are now prioritizing virus testing on those with a fever above 100.4; severe, lower respiratory symptoms; those in nursing homes or jails who have symptoms; and health care workers possibly exposed by COVID-19 and are exhibiting symptoms.

ISDH is asking that people with mild symptoms stay home, but seek prompt medical care if symptoms worsen with difficulty breathing.

Generally, people should avoid public areas or public transportation, and practice social distancing by staying away from others and not shaking hands.

People most at risk continue to be older adults with numerous medical issues and people with a compromised immune system.

