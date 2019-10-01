CROWN POINT — Her name is Darcy Fultz. She's the mother of six children ranging from 5 to 11 years old, and she is a survivor of domestic violence.
Fultz shared her story of recovery through St. Jude House Tuesday at the domestic violence shelter’s 24th annual candlelight vigil.
For Fultz, the abuse started three years ago, in 2016. She never thought she’d be among the 13,000 clients St. Jude House has served since it opened in 1995.
“It was not an easy decision, and I really did not understand,” Fultz said of seeking help. Through St. Jude, the woman noted, “A whole new world of hope opened up for me and my children.”
Even when Fultz and her children had to return to St. Jude House earlier this year, the facility had become a “second home” for her children, offering needed compassion.
“The biggest thing,” Fultz said, “is that I know my worth and my children’s worth are not dependent on my abuser.”
The vigil began with a procession from the Lake County Courthouse to Franciscan Health Amphitheater in Bulldog Park.
Fultz concluded, “It’s great having everyone here. It’s an honor for me to be able to take part.”
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”
Domestic violence includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse.
According to the NCADV, on a single day in 2014, Indiana domestic violence shelters served 1,807 victims or survivors. On that same day, 182 requests for service went unmet due to a lack of resources.
Nationally, the coalition reports, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the U.S. have experienced some form of violence by an intimate partner. In addition, on a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls, nearly an average of 15 calls every minute.
Fultz was not alone among survivors at the vigil. Nora Torres recalled the abuse she suffered from her first husband in the 1970s. Married at age 17, she had her first child one year later. For five years she suffered abuse.
“I held back because back then I didn’t know who to go to,” Torres said. “Even after we divorced, he would not stay away. He broke windows to get in, and even the police could not help.”
It was not until she met the man who became her second husband that the abuse ended.
Ryan Elinkowski, executive director of St. Jude House, said the agency serves about 500 clients annually. In February, beds were increased from 30 to 40. Currently, Elinkowski said, 15 children and 12 adults are living at St. Jude House.
“Three things you need to know: It’s not your fault. You’re not alone. And we’re here to help," Elinkowski said.