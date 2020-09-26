Who's allowing trick-or-treating in NWI amid COVID-19?

"If you feel that you don't want somebody to come to your home, you do it like you're not home — you leave the light off. If you want to welcome somebody to your house, leave the light on," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during a Wednesday meeting.

The city will move forward with Halloween so long as Holcomb doesn't issue a different directive, Uran added.

Hammond Special Events Coordinator Donna Muta said the city is moving forward with trick-or-treating, but also is offering a drive-thru "trunk-or-treat" this year.

"It's not the kids going trunk to trunk, and we've told all of our vendors to have a Halloween mask on or a medical mask, and be sure that they even wear gloves because they'll be handing the candy into the car for the kids," Muta said.

"So we're expecting the door-to-door to be lighter, but Mayor (Thomas) McDermott wanted to make sure that there were multiple options for families to take advantage of," Muta said, adding those who don't want trick-or-treaters should leave their porch light off.

"We're sticking with the Oct. 31st Halloween because that's just the way we roll in Hammond. We want to do the trick-or-treating on the day, and Hammond kids are resilient."