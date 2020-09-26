 Skip to main content
Who's allowing trick-or-treating in NWI amid COVID-19?
When it comes to trick-or-treating around the Region, many officials have said it's not a municipality's place to restrict whether families can enjoy the spooky, sugar-filled holiday. 

Various communities throughout Northwest Indiana are planning to move forward with trick-or-treating hours on Halloween this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A couple of municipalities, however, are taking a different tune. 

On Friday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced door-to-door trick-or-treating is canceled for 2020. 

"This order is in accordance with the CDC's guidance and traditional trick-or-treating, as they say, is a surefire way to help spread the virus," Prince said during his most recent COVID-19 video update.

"I know this will come as a disappointment to many people, including myself and those around me, but we must continue to try protect our community."

Prince said instead businesses and organizations can host trunk-or-treat events on private properties. Guidance on those events is forthcoming by Gary's Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker, Prince said. 

"If these events are carefully controlled, we can ensure that children and others will not contribute to the spread of the virus," Prince said, adding residents who want to have a Halloween party need to submit a plan to the Gary Health Department. 

The city of Whiting also announced this week it would not "formally authorize" trick-or-treating this year, said Kathy Kazmierski, the mayor’s administrative assistant.

The decision was made by a special events committee, Kazmierski said.  

Though its Town Council voted earlier this week to suspend trick-or-treating, the town of Merrillville will now allow trick-or-treating on Halloween, Town Council President Rick Bella said.

The town changed its position on the matter after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this week the Hoosier State will moved into Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan effective Saturday, Bella said.

Through a poll taken by phone Friday, the majority of council members indicated they are comfortable allowing trick-or-treating, Bella said. An official vote will take place at the next council meeting Oct. 13.

Residents who prefer not to hand out candy on Halloween are asked to turn off their front porch light during trick-or-treating hours, Bella added.

Personal responsibility  

For municipalities that are moving forward with trick-or-treating, officials have said it's up to families to show "personal responsibility." 

"If you feel that you don't want somebody to come to your home, you do it like you're not home — you leave the light off.  If you want to welcome somebody to your house, leave the light on," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during a Wednesday meeting. 

The city will move forward with Halloween so long as Holcomb doesn't issue a different directive, Uran added. 

Hammond Special Events Coordinator Donna Muta said the city is moving forward with trick-or-treating, but also is offering a drive-thru "trunk-or-treat" this year. 

"It's not the kids going trunk to trunk, and we've told all of our vendors to have a Halloween mask on or a medical mask, and be sure that they even wear gloves because they'll be handing the candy into the car for the kids," Muta said. 

"So we're expecting the door-to-door to be lighter, but Mayor (Thomas) McDermott wanted to make sure that there were multiple options for families to take advantage of," Muta said, adding those who don't want trick-or-treaters should leave their porch light off. 

"We're sticking with the Oct. 31st Halloween because that's just the way we roll in Hammond. We want to do the trick-or-treating on the day, and Hammond kids are resilient." 

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said city officials know "trick-or-treating is a highlight of childhood," but they are encouraging parents to take steps to keep their kids safe. 

"Parents will want to decide how big their trick-or-treat group is and make sure their kids wash their hands frequently before they rip open the goods due to the COVID," Murphy said. 

Trick-or-treating will commence rain or shine, he said, adding residents who want to welcome kids to collect candy can post a city-issued coloring sheet in their window, as well as keep a porch light on. Those who don't want trick-or-treaters this year should keep the porch light off, Murphy said. 

"We thought it was appropriate to do it and safely. Other communities obviously are doing it as well," Murphy said. "It's important for kids to get back to some level of normalcy in their lives. This has been a big curveball for children this year with the masks and the e-learning and the remote learning."

Times correspondents Chas Reilly and Phil Wieland contributed to this report.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

