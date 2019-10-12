WHITING — A scary clown walking down 119th Street with a chainsaw would not normally be a welcome sight, but he fit in just fine as part of the entertainment associated with the fifth installment of the Wickedly Whiting festival that the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce puts on annually in downtown Whiting.
The event that celebrates all things Halloween-related, draws children and adults, who dress up in costumes ranging from simple to elaborate, and don't seem to mind a little scare here and there.
Karen Anaszewicz, co-chair for the fest, explained how the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m on a sunny, but crisp and windy Saturday, got its start.
"For years we'd been doing an Oktoberfest and there are so many Oktoberfests in The Region that we wanted to do something a little bit different that might help us stand out, and everybody loves Halloween," Anaszewicz said.
That statement certainly seems true based on the approximately 20,000 to 25,000 people Anaszewicz said were expected to visit the street fest that welcomed 21 food vendors, along with specialty vendors who sold an assortment of Halloween goods, including masks and costumes.
The theme of this year's fest was "Nightmares," and the chamber partnered with local haunting specialists such as Reaper's Realm, Massacre Manor and Haunted Hills Hospital, to set up frightening or ghoulish scenes to induce screams.
Chris Soto, of Hammond, walked with his wife and kids through a mini haunted house set up by Massacre Manor.
He said he enjoys the food variety at the fest and described what he believes is the appeal of the event.
"It shows that everybody's vulnerable," Soto said. "Everybody's not too scared to be scared."
Among the many events throughout the day were a kids costume contest that drew about 40 participants and a pumpkin carving contest.
You have free articles remaining.
"We totally ramped up the children's programming this year," Anaszewicz said.
That also included an interactive Witches Brew Ha Ha show featuring three singing witches for the children's enjoyment.
Adults had plenty to keep them occupied as well, such as a craft beer garden, performances by Gothic illusionist Ron Fitzgerald and sideshow acts throughout the night that were to include a a fire hula hoop and fire eating.
A pet costume contest proved popular with children who crowded in front of a stage set up outside the chamber office on 119th Street to get a close view of the adorable dogs who dressed up for the occasion.
The winner was Charlee, a Yorkie and chihuahua mix that was made to look like a UPS driver, complete with a small package.
"She always goes crazy when we get boxes delivered at our house," said Lauren Frugoli, of Whiting.
Charlee belongs to Frugoli's 10-year-old daughter, Kaylee Hilgart, who said she was excited her dog won and looked forward to going home to tell her dad the news.
Hilgart, who dressed in a wolf costume, said she enjoys attending the fest annually.
"What I mainly like is seeing all of the monsters here, and dressing up," Hilgart said.