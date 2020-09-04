Wicker Memorial Park will not be site of new YMCA, North Township Trustee says

"I think the council is unified in how we feel," Herak said. "We want to commend Frank Mrvan and the Crossroads YMCA (Chief Operating Officer James) Buckmaster. I am sure it was a difficult decision being presented with a gift horse with money from the Dean and Barbara White Foundation, but this was the best decision."

Herak said many people were opposed to the move and it would have been "an uphill battle" to establish the YMCA at Wicker Memorial Park. He also said the addition would lead to an oversaturation of YMCA and fitness centers and programming in northern Lake County.

During the decision-making process, Mrvan visited the Southlake YMCA in Crown Point, which recently opened using $34 million of private investment from the foundation. The proposed facility would have been similar to size and scale to the Crown Point location and would have been born from private investments, Mrvan said.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott also spoke against the proposal because he was concerned it would detract from attendance at the newly renovated Hammond YMCA.

After speaking with residents, stakeholders and interest groups about the proposal, Mrvan said it was determined that the park will no longer be a location to consider for a new YMCA.