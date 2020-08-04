Widespread COVID-19 exposure traced back to party at Hobart orchard, officials say

"It was probably impossible to observe social distancing with that many people there," he said.

Health Department Executive Director Sue Olenek said the public should stay alert and avoid any activities that put them at risk of COVID-19 exposure.

"We all need to do our part and heed to the precautions if we want to see better results," Olenek said. "If we do not want to go back to the 'stay at home' order, we need to follow these precautions seriously at all times."

As for those who attended the event, officials urged self-quarantining and COVID-19 testing.

Anyone who is symptomatic should immediately quarantine for 14 days and take their temperature at least three times a day, Health Department epidemiologist Alpesh Patel said.

Common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.

Patel also asked people to avoid any en masse gatherings where social distancing is not possible, or where others are not using masks or other protective equipment.