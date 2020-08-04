Widespread COVID-19 exposure traced back to party at Hobart orchard, officials say

HOBART — Illinois health officials say over 200 people who attended a party at a Hobart orchard were exposed to COVID-19.
Contact tracers spoke to several people who tested positive and said they attended the event, Will County Health Department officials said.
Investigators determined up to 270 people total, including high school students from the Frankfort, Illinois, area and chaperones attended the event, according to a news release from the health department.
"Recently, WCHD contact tracers, speaking to residents from the Frankfort area who had tested positive for COVID-19, discovered a similar story from those tested. They had attended a party at an orchard in Hobart, IN, perhaps designed as a substitute for missed proms at area high schools," the news release states.
Officials said the event occurred before July 30 but did not identify an exact location.
Health Department spokesman Steve Brandy couldn't speak to how many people at the party contracted the coronavirus, but confirmed several who tested positive said they attended.
It was unclear as of Tuesday whether organizers followed local or state officials' health guidance regarding masks or operating at reduced capacity.
Brandy added it was unwise to host an event with that amount of people attending.
"It was probably impossible to observe social distancing with that many people there," he said.
Health Department Executive Director Sue Olenek said the public should stay alert and avoid any activities that put them at risk of COVID-19 exposure.
"We all need to do our part and heed to the precautions if we want to see better results," Olenek said. "If we do not want to go back to the 'stay at home' order, we need to follow these precautions seriously at all times."
As for those who attended the event, officials urged self-quarantining and COVID-19 testing.
Anyone who is symptomatic should immediately quarantine for 14 days and take their temperature at least three times a day, Health Department epidemiologist Alpesh Patel said.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.
Patel also asked people to avoid any en masse gatherings where social distancing is not possible, or where others are not using masks or other protective equipment.
“We continue to tell people DO NOT HOST these types of events, and that parents need to be more careful about allowing their kids to attend such events. Parents need to look out for lapses of good judgment, especially at times like this," Patel said.
