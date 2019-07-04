Hold on to your hot dogs because the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Northwest Indiana starting on the Fourth of July.
The 27-foot-long hot dog vehicle will make its debut in Northwest Indiana on Thursday and will be traveling to grocery stores in the Region through Sunday. From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, spectators can catch their first glimpse of the Wienermobile in the Whiting Fourth of July parade on 119th Street.
All-American legend
The two-ton mobile hot dog has had a rich history, with its story beginning in one of the darkest times in American history.
In the depths of the Great Depression, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was born. In 1936 the first Wienermobile was created and it began becoming a staple of parades, grocery store openings and even visited hospitals, according to the Oscar Mayer website.
The image of the Wienermobile has changed through the decades. The 1952 version is currently in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The body of the vehicle was a 1950's Dodge chassis with a Chevrolet 350 V8 engine, according to the museum website. The 1969 model had Ford Thunderbird tail lights and a Chevy motor home frame.
For the Wienermobile's 50th birthday in 1986, the vehicle re-emerged after nine years off the road. The company saw ample crowds gather for its appearance. Fans wrote countless letters and cards imploring Oscar Mayer to bring the two-ton hot dog to their communities, inspiring the decision to build a new fleet.
In 1988 six 23-foot-long fiberglass hot dogs on wheels were released throughout the nation, now complete with microwaves, refrigerators, car phones and stereo systems. The new fleet could also blast out 21 different versions of the Oscar Mayer jingle.
In 2018, the company invested in a jet pack to introduce what they deemed a “Super Hotdogger,” in which a person in Oscar Mayer brand colors soared above the rest of the Wienerfleet.
Today, there are six Wienermobiles traveling across the nation at any given time.
Wienermobile stops
From 2-4 p.m. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be stationed at the Strack & Van Til at 1836 Calumet Ave. in Whiting.
From 10 a.m. to noon Friday visitors can catch the Wienermobile at the Strack & Van Til at 2168 W. U.S. 30 in Valparaiso. From 2-4 p.m., it will be at the Strack & Van Til at 1600 Pioneer Trail in Chesterton.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday the Wienermobile will be parked at the Strack & Van Til at 10851 Broadway in Crown Point and then will move on to the Strack & Van Til at 9632 Cline Ave. in Highland from 2-4 p.m.
The final day of the Wienermobile's adventures in the Region will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville. The last chance to catch the mobile hot dog will be from 2-4 p.m at the Strack & Van Til at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John.