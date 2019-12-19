{{featured_button_text}}
After years of service, with “a very heavy heart,” Humane Indiana Wildlife announced Drew the eastern screech owl has died.

VALPARAISO — In his time as a Region wildlife ambassador, Drew Riley the owl has fostered more than 20 baby owls and has accompanied advocates on hundreds of educational missions where he met thousands of people.

Since Drew was inducted as an ambassador animal for the wildlife center in Valparaiso three years ago, he has spent his life as an advocate for fellow wildlife creatures, Humane Indiana Wildlife staff said.

More than a week ago the owl was found in his enclosure, where he died from old age. Staff delayed announcing Drew’s death because they wanted to first break the news to the family who sponsored and named him.

The white and brown-speckled owl, with one pupil slightly larger than the other, was named three years ago after a 10-year-old in the sponsors’ family.

“After being able to get ahold of them yesterday, we wanted to share our sad news with everyone who has grown to know and love Drew Riley,” the Humane Indiana Wildlife staff wrote Thursday.

After being hit by a vehicle in Chesterton, Drew was admitted to the rehabilitation center in 2016. A resident rescued him from their garage roof after his brush with near-death. The accident left the owl blinded in his left eye but that didn't stop Drew from being an active ambassador on behalf of his feathered family.

Drew and his human coworker, Nicole, have been on more than 250 outreach programs and staff said the owl has met more than 15,000 people, in which many were children.

In spring and summer months Drew was a surrogate father to orphaned Eastern Screech Owl babies that “will have a much better chance at a long life due to his parental influence,” staff said. He has taken more than 20 baby owls under his wing which have since been released back into the wild, staff said.

In his time at the center, several educators, volunteers and interns have held and worked alongside Drew.

“This loss is especially hard on staff as Drew Riley was the very first bird ambassador that became part of our education team in 2016,” staff said. “The staff here is very saddened by his sudden death, which has been attributed to age, but we are grateful for his time as an education ambassador and as a surrogate.”

