 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildlife rehabilitation center looks to expand study of blood lead levels in birds
alert featured urgent

Wildlife rehabilitation center looks to expand study of blood lead levels in birds

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — What's good for wildlife might also be good for people.

Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center began testing the blood lead levels of birds of prey in January as part of a study, which could eventually help researchers better understand sources of lead in communities across Northwest Indiana, Director Nicole Harmon said.

The center plans to begin testing the blood lead levels of squirrels and opossums in 2021, and will make its data available to other researchers.

"This impacts people just as much as animals," Harmon said. "Animals create a picture of what's going on in the environment."

When a high number of animals are found to have elevated blood lead levels, it might be reasonable to infer that children who play in the same environment might also have been exposed, she said.

"It allows us to become a source of resource material for others who have an expanded ability to take it further," she said.

In the meantime, the testing allows the center to provide more comprehensive care to the animals it treats.

Swan deaths prompted testing

Human Indiana Wildlife began testing birds of prey in January, following the deaths of at least 30 swans in fall 2019 near George Lake in the Robertsdale neighborhood of Hammond.

Six of the swans were found to have elevated lead levels in their kidneys, officials said.

The center began the program thanks to a grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation and a partnership with Arbor View Animal Hospital of Valparaiso.

At the onset of the program, staff drew blood samples from the birds and submitted them to a lab for analysis. Results were received within three to five days.

The testing method required a larger amount of blood to be drawn, making it difficult to get samples from smaller species, officials said.

This fall, the center purchased its own LeadCare II Analyzer through Indiana Audubon Society's Mumfort and Keller grant.

The analyzer allows staff to test animals of all sizes and receive results in about 30 seconds, CEO Brian Fitzpatrick said.

"This analyzer is essential to the work we do at the center by allowing on-site diagnosis, which gives our team the information they need to provide an even better quality of care for the animals that we admit,” Fitzpatrick said.

Humane Indiana Wildlife has tested 34 birds of prey for far this year. Of those, seven had elevated blood lead levels, Harmon said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The birds came from all over Lake and Porter counties, she said.

Of the seven, four were successfully treated and released back into their native habitat.

Three of the seven did not survive their injuries after being hit by vehicles while flying low over a road or feeding on carcasses on the road, she said.

"Elevated lead levels in birds of prey impact their energy, and when they're too weak to hunt for food, they often find easier food sources, such as animal carcasses on roadsides," Harmon said.

Seeking a clearer picture

Lead in the environment can come from a number of sources, including lead bullet materials used in hunting and lead sinkers used by fishermen, she said.

"In an area with high industry, there is also lead that gets into our groundwater," Harmon said. "Lead ends up in our soil."

Lead is naturally present in the environment, but it shows up in higher concentrations in areas with more industry, she said.

Lead bioaccumulates, so an animal exposed to multiple sources is likely to have a higher blood lead level.

"There is no definitive way we can say right now where this bird received this lead from," she said.

The center can perform X-rays to determine if an animal has ingested a bullet fragment or sinker, she said. 

However, birds of prey may ingest lead by eating another animal, such as a squirrel or opossum, that had an elevated blood lead level.

The center is expanding the study to squirrels and opossums, because it treats them in higher volumes, she said.

"The more data points you have, the clearer data picture you get," Harmon said.

For now, birds of prey with elevated lead levels are provided with more extensive supportive care or, in more severe cases, medications intended to remove lead from their bodies, she said.

"As long as the rehabilitation center is in operation, we will be testing for lead going forward," she said.

New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know

Safely help wildlife

Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. The center northeast of Valparaiso can help wildlife native to Indiana, including opossums, squirrels, ducks, fox, coyote, groundhogs, skunks, birds of prey. The center doesn't take raccoons or adult deer, but may be able to help fawns. Anyone who sees an animal and suspects something might be wrong may call the center at 219-299-8027. "We want to make sure people are staying safe if they're helping wildlife," Director Nicole Harmon said. "If there's ever any question, they are more than welcome to call."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran holds funeral for assassinated nuclear scientist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts