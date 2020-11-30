Wildlife rehabilitation center looks to expand study of blood lead levels in birds

Of the seven, four were successfully treated and released back into their native habitat.

Three of the seven did not survive their injuries after being hit by vehicles while flying low over a road or feeding on carcasses on the road, she said.

"Elevated lead levels in birds of prey impact their energy, and when they're too weak to hunt for food, they often find easier food sources, such as animal carcasses on roadsides," Harmon said.

Seeking a clearer picture

Lead in the environment can come from a number of sources, including lead bullet materials used in hunting and lead sinkers used by fishermen, she said.

"In an area with high industry, there is also lead that gets into our groundwater," Harmon said. "Lead ends up in our soil."

Lead is naturally present in the environment, but it shows up in higher concentrations in areas with more industry, she said.

Lead bioaccumulates, so an animal exposed to multiple sources is likely to have a higher blood lead level.

"There is no definitive way we can say right now where this bird received this lead from," she said.