Will Hammond students return to the classroom in April? School board to vote on return-to-learn plan Tuesday

"No where in this plan are we forcing anyone back into the building. We are not forcing students back into the building," Miller said.

"If a parent now feels uncomfortable, but had indicated that they wanted to come in, they can switch back to full-time e-learning for the remainder of the year. That's not an issue. The issue would be overcrowding our schools with students that we didn't prepare for."

As for families who want their students to return, but didn't fill out the survey, Miller said he recommends the board allows the district to reopen as planned for two weeks before additional students come back.

The district would again survey parents to assess the demand for a return to in-person learning.

Benefits to return

Miller said returning to in-person learning on April 6 would address some of the "glaring needs" of the district's students.

During the first semester, Miller said 31% of all grades issued to K-5 students were "needs improvements," while 26% of grades issued to students in grades 6-12 were an F.

"You should never have that high a percentage of student failures. It should never be that high. That to me is egregious," he said.