Will Hammond students return to the classroom in April? School board to vote on return-to-learn plan Tuesday

HAMMOND — It has been a year since students within the School City of Hammond have been in the classroom.
The school board is set to vote Tuesday on whether students will return to in-person learning in early April, or remain virtual for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.
During a recent meeting, Superintendent Scott Miller and school city leaders shared the district's return-to-learn plan with the board.
Miller said per recommendations from the Lake County Board of Health, schools can resume in-person learning when the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Lake County is under 5%.
Lake County's seven-day positivity rate for all tests was 4.5% between March 1 and March 7, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
After presenting the "encouraging" coronavirus data, Miller shared the proposed return-to-learn plan.
An April 6 return?
As presented, 26% of School City of Hammond students grades pre-K-12 would return to in-person instruction on April 6, which is 3,308 students across all of the district's schools.
Miller noted families were surveyed in January on whether or not they wanted their student to return to in-person learning, later adding all families have the option to remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.
"These are the ... families that said, 'I really want my child back into school for the second semester,' and that's what we've planned around. That's what we've designed our support structures around. That will be my recommendation of how we start this," Miller said. "We will have a process to add in children after we get this kick-started."
Teachers who have a medical certification, which means they cannot return to in-person instruction due to health concerns, will continue teaching from home, while a paraprofessional, substitute teacher or an aide covers their in-person class, Miller said.
The remainder of educators would return to teaching in his, her or their classroom and have a mixture of in-person and virtual students, Miller said, noting teachers would return March 22.
Returning students will have the same assigned teacher for the last nine weeks of the school year, Miller said.
The Area Career Center and the district's special education and language development programs would continue to operate as they have been, Miller said.
The district's safe spaces program, which offered critical-need students a safe space for full-time e-learning, would end, Miller added.
"No where in this plan are we forcing anyone back into the building. We are not forcing students back into the building," Miller said.
"If a parent now feels uncomfortable, but had indicated that they wanted to come in, they can switch back to full-time e-learning for the remainder of the year. That's not an issue. The issue would be overcrowding our schools with students that we didn't prepare for."
As for families who want their students to return, but didn't fill out the survey, Miller said he recommends the board allows the district to reopen as planned for two weeks before additional students come back.
The district would again survey parents to assess the demand for a return to in-person learning.
Benefits to return
Miller said returning to in-person learning on April 6 would address some of the "glaring needs" of the district's students.
During the first semester, Miller said 31% of all grades issued to K-5 students were "needs improvements," while 26% of grades issued to students in grades 6-12 were an F.
"You should never have that high a percentage of student failures. It should never be that high. That to me is egregious," he said.
Returning to the classroom also would address sliding attendance, as well as behavioral, social-emotional learning, mental health, nutritional and safety and security needs, he added.
Students and staff will have to wear masks, save for when they are eating or drinking — in which case a tri-fold barrier will be erected on the student's desk, Miller noted.
The school leader also noted the district has used funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to purchase masks, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
A copy of the school city's COVID-19 plan is available in English and Spanish on the district's website at www.hammond.k12.in.us.
The board is set to vote on the plan at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the district's Administration Center, 41 Williams St., Hammond, as well as streamed on its YouTube channel, School City of Hammond.