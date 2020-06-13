Will Midwest policing fall victim to George Floyd slaying?

The unrest over the Floyd killing only has intensified those efforts, with some calling for defunding the police and shifting some police responsibilities, such as for mental health crises, to other entities more suited to the purpose.

“We have defunded our schools — 90% of our black and brown students are not reading at grade level — and then used police to keep order," said Madison Alderman Tag Evers, 13th District. "We have defunded mental health services and then criminalized the homeless on our streets, who are disproportionately people of color. We have defunded essential social services and then made the police the first line of response to those in need. The police have become the backstop against our failure to meet the needs of those most vulnerable in our midst.

"The system is broken," Evers said. "It's time to try something new."

But that sentiment isn't universal.

"I do not accept the unfounded claims that MPD is fundamentally racist or that they tolerate unacceptable behavior by officers," said Alderman Paul Skidmore, 9th District, the department's most outspoken supporter in the council. "Defunding the police in response to the protests and civil insurrection is a terrible idea. It would be premature and irresponsible to cut public safety without evaluating the need and impact."