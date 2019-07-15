PORTAGE — Willowcreek Road will be down to two lanes as the city gets ready to give the street a long overdue facelift.
On Monday morning, the road was prepared for the work to repave the street and repair curbs from Central Avenue down to U.S. 6.
“During this first day there's already been a lot of traffic on Willowcreek,” said Sandy Kolb, project manager for the city's community development department. “We'd like to suggest to residents to consider taking an alternate route as it may be backed up.”
The city's contractor, Rieth Riely, will be focusing on the curb work first as well as redoing the handicap ramps. Sidewalks will also get some attention as well as some drain covers which may have been damaged over the years.
According to Mayor John Cannon, the road hasn't been worked on since 1997 and was in dire need of repair.
"There's clearly lots to do here because it's been so long,” he said. “There's been changes in laws and standards, so we're also trying to get the road there. It's the perfect time to get all of this done.”
The project is estimated to cost $2.2 million, with about half coming from a Community Crossing Grant and the rest from the city's wheel tax revenue.
Cannon said the road will likely last longer, as the city has passed ordinances moving truck traffic away from the road.
Kolb says she hopes the road work is finished by early October. Once the work finishes up, Cannon said he wants to host a grand reopening of the road.