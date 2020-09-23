Winfield council considers 2021 budget on first reading

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — The town is looking at small tweaks to its 2021 budget before it's solidified.

During a Tuesday evening Town Council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson updated council members on the proposed 2021 budget, which was considered on first reading.

Anderson noted a couple of additions to the new budget, including wage increases for most town employees up to 1.5% — some are more, others are less — and an additional car for town use.

The town's controlled budget for 2021 is $3.3 million, while the total budget including utilities, rings in at $5.6 million, Anderson said, adding both numbers will be reduced once debt is issued later in 2020.

The 2021 property tax levy budget is $2.07 million, Anderson said, adding the levy also will be reduced once debt is issued.

A public hearing for the budget was opened and closed within 15 seconds, as no one offered comments or questions.

The council then approved Ordinance No. 307, the town's 2021 budget, on first read 4-0. Town Council President Gerald Stiener was absent.

Council members will again have the 2021 budget on its docket for Oct. 13, with a final adoption expected on Oct. 27.