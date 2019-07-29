WINFIELD — The town has been delivered a second chance to get a postal substation.
Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel is giving Winfield officials a deadline of Aug. 16 to find a Winfield business willing to house a postal substation or postal contract unit, Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said.
"I'm going to give it a big push," Skinner said.
Skinner said she's been working with Sprandel since earlier this spring, asking if the town can get a second chance to go forward with plans to have a postal substation returned.
Skinner is mailing letters, bearing the United States Postal Service letterhead, to some 157 Winfield businesses to see if there is an interest in housing the operation. Skinner also plans on stopping by several businesses in coming days.
The hosting building must have about 180 square feet available within the business. It cannot offer private mailbox service or competitive products and services, and it must be handicap accessible with parking and ramp access nearby.
The interested business must be within the Winfield town boundaries, which are: Colorado Street to the west; County Line Road to the east; West Division Road to the north; and East 129th Avenue to the south.
Sprandel hopes this effort is successful.
"No one was interested the first time, so we are giving it another opportunity. It's very initial," she said.
Interested businesses will be sent a packet of requirements that have to be completed, Sprandel said.
The hope was to have a post office in town by this past spring but WiseWay, one of the leading contenders interested in housing the postal substation backed out, Skinner said at the time.
"I'm very disappointed. Several people worked very hard to get to this point. I went all the way to the White House. I apologize to the Winfield community because I feel like I failed. There's no way I can force a post office and a private merchant to put this together," Skinner said.
Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities LLC, confirmed in a statement that the postal substation wouldn't be housed in WiseWay.
"Unfortunately, we could not come to terms on an agreement with the U.S. Post Office. The bidding requirements, including the minimum space needed to qualify, as well as the requirements for constructing and building out the space per the bid specs made us unable to make an acceptable bid, so unfortunately, we were not able to move forward with providing an adequate space for a postal contract unit," Gargano said.
The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.
The town of Winfield, which uses a Crown Point ZIP code, has mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
If a substation were to become a reality, Winfield and other area residents would be able to mail letters and packages from the substation, postal officials have said.
Businesses interested in having the substation should contact Paulette Skinner at 219-663-7027 or go to the Winfield Township Trustee's office, 10645 Randolph St., Suite B.