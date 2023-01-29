Winfield drafts plan for growth

WINFIELD — Gerald and Luella Mitsch have lived in Winfield Township since 1965, long before it became a town.

They recalled back then, when they began farming their 190-acre plot, how out-in-the-country their land off 121st Avenue seemed.

“It’s amazing, and now more amazing,” Luella Mitsch said of the growth she has seen of the community incorporated as The town of Winfield in 1993.

A new master plan is being drafted for one of the fastest-growing communities in the state. The work is being done by the Veridus Group, an Indianapolis-based company.

The town's comprehensive plan, adopted in 1993 when the town was incorporated, was last amended in 2007.

“The town of Winfield has experienced rapid growth since 2000, more than tripling in residents over the last 20 years. The most recent data from the 2020 census estimated that the town’s population was over 7,000,” according to a report presented by Veridus Group representatives Jack Woods, project analyst, and Alaina Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development.

Town officials and residents were given an initial look at some key findings Thursday, presented by Woods and Shonkwiler.

They show:

The town’s population is predominantly white, but diversity is increasing when comparing 2010 to 2020 figures. The town is 12% more diverse in 2020 than it was in 2010.

The town has a higher education attainment than almost all comparison communities, with 43.8% of residents having at least an associate degree.

The town’s housing growth stands out when compared to state, county and national growth rates over the same period. In the past 20 years, Winfield has outpaced national growth rates by 200% and Lake County rates by 210%.

Median household income for residents in Winfield is over $115,000 annually, or almost twice as large as the median household income of Lake County and Indiana.

The town’s median age is 1.5 years younger than Lake County as a whole; however, the town’s median age is only half a year younger than Indiana and the United States.

Two sessions are planned to review the proposed comprehensive plan. The first is at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Winfield Town Hall. A second public hearing is scheduled for April 19.

At those sessions, officials will seek input from all Winfield residents, landowners, developers, as well as representatives of local churches, schools and other institutions.

Information, which will also include utilities, parks, trails and transportation, and plans by neighboring communities, will be gathered over a six-month period, Woods said.

The comprehensive plan, prior to finalization, will be voted on by the Plan Commission and then adopted by the Town Council.

“It will provide us with a road map for the future,” Town Councilman David Anderson said.

Opportunities for public input will be provided at the public hearings and through an online interactive survey called Mentimeter.

"The comprehensive plan serves as a blueprint for the town's future and is used to outline priorities for growth and development, and guide decisions that support residents and local businesses," Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

