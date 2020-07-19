Winfield halts expansion plans for Crown Point Christian Village

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — The Town Council has halted, temporarily at least, any expansion plans by the Crown Point Christian Village senior care development.

The council voted 4-0, with Councilman Zack Beaver absent, to put a moratorium on any construction of new facilities that would be served by the CPCV sewage treatment plant. The move was made after the town's engineering consultant researched the plant and found it had reported more than 200 discharges of untreated sewage into Deer Creek, which runs through the center of the town. The discharges occurred over a 10-year period.

According to the CPCV website, a major expansion is planned soon that will be ready in 2022. The website states the expansion will make the village one of the Region's largest life plan facilities with 60 new assisted living residences, 24 new assisted living memory care residences and 40 new independent living apartments on the 70-acre site to meet the growing need for high quality senior living and care residences.

Council President Gerald Stiener said the existing sewage treatment plant is "not doable to operate" and is expensive to run.