Winfield halts expansion plans for Crown Point Christian Village

WINFIELD — The Town Council has halted, temporarily at least, any expansion plans by the Crown Point Christian Village senior care development.
The council voted 4-0, with Councilman Zack Beaver absent, to put a moratorium on any construction of new facilities that would be served by the CPCV sewage treatment plant. The move was made after the town's engineering consultant researched the plant and found it had reported more than 200 discharges of untreated sewage into Deer Creek, which runs through the center of the town. The discharges occurred over a 10-year period.
According to the CPCV website, a major expansion is planned soon that will be ready in 2022. The website states the expansion will make the village one of the Region's largest life plan facilities with 60 new assisted living residences, 24 new assisted living memory care residences and 40 new independent living apartments on the 70-acre site to meet the growing need for high quality senior living and care residences.
Council President Gerald Stiener said the existing sewage treatment plant is "not doable to operate" and is expensive to run.
Stiener said the town has talked to the facility about connecting to the town's sewer system, which is about to get a $5.3 million upgrade. Bids for the project will be opened in August and work could begin in September or October. So far the facility has not agreed to the connection, but Stiener said the town is open to continuing talks to find a plausible solution.
The moratorium went into effect immediately on passage at Tuesday's meeting and applies to all the facilities on the village grounds, which includes a church and a campground, and anything else tied to the facility's treatment plant.
"We can't allow them to pollute the stream that goes through the town and feeds into the pond at the Trees subdivision," Stiener said. "They have to satisfy (the Indiana Department of Environmental Management), too."
Several calls to CPCV executive Director Dan Fink for comment were not returned.
