Winfield housing development moves forward

WINFIELD — The Winfield Plan Commission granted preliminary plat approval to the Estates of Wynbrook, an upscale development proposed to be built on 109th Avenue.

The plans, as presented by Pete Metlov from Metlov Builders, will still need zoning change approval from the Town Council which will hear the project next.

Metlov told planners the Estates of Wynbrook, at 7391 E. 109th Ave., will range in cost from $500,000 on up.

The custom homes, that will range in size from 2,100 to 3,000-square-feet, will include one and a half stories, two stories and ranches.

Steve Stofko, who prepared the design for the project, said instead of 47 lots the subdivision will be 46 lots.

"We took the last two weeks to reconfigure the pond area and we had to eliminate one lot," Stofko said.

In addition to the pond, plans also include a gazebo on the 24 acres planned for the subdivision that representatives said will complement the already established Wynbrook subdivision.

"I think it will be great," plan commission member Jim Hajek said.