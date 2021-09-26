Winfield housing development moves forward

WINFIELD — The Winfield Plan Commission granted preliminary plat approval to the Estates of Wynbrook, an upscale development proposed to be built on 109th Avenue.
The plans, as presented by Pete Metlov from Metlov Builders, will still need zoning change approval from the Town Council which will hear the project next.
Metlov told planners the Estates of Wynbrook, at 7391 E. 109th Ave., will range in cost from $500,000 on up.
The custom homes, that will range in size from 2,100 to 3,000-square-feet, will include one and a half stories, two stories and ranches.
Steve Stofko, who prepared the design for the project, said instead of 47 lots the subdivision will be 46 lots.
"We took the last two weeks to reconfigure the pond area and we had to eliminate one lot," Stofko said.
In addition to the pond, plans also include a gazebo on the 24 acres planned for the subdivision that representatives said will complement the already established Wynbrook subdivision.
"I think it will be great," plan commission member Jim Hajek said.
In other business, the Plan Commission discussed at length, but took no action, on proposed plans for Grand Ridge, a subdivision planned to be built on 87 acres at 10319 Grand Blvd.
Proposed plans include building 189 homes, the majority for families but some 60 homes built for active adults, Doug Ehens, vice president of Providence Real Estate said.
The homes for active adults would be in the 1,200-1,400 square-feet range, a figure that plan commission member David Anderson said was too small.
Anderson said he preferred seeing homes for the active adults to start at least at 1,600-square-feet and go up to 2,000-square-feet.
"These are targeted to older people who want something smaller," Ehens said.
Anderson and Hajek were among the planners who told Ehens they would prefer the active adults homes being age restricted.
"And if you include 1,200-1,400 square-feet homes it's a no go," Anderson said.
John Carroll, of Providence Real Estate, told planners his company had already invested $200,000 to $250,000 in their plans but it seemed they were getting mixed messages from the Plan Commission.
Carroll said the smaller homes will be maintenance free, with lawn care and snow removal taken care of, something that would be attractive to older homeowners.
Homeowners opting for the larger homes, in the 2,000-3,000-square-feet range, won't want that component, Carroll said.
"The typical single family will be typical from what I've experienced," Carroll said.
Anderson told Carroll and Ehens, " You can choose to build here or not ... We're charged with making the decisions and we want Winfield to be unique."
Ehens and Carroll were directed to meet with Town Administrator Nick Bellar to fine-tune then bring back to the Plan Commission.
In other business, Arden Johnson of Thieneman Homes Inc. was told to come back to discuss his plans to build 50 units, in the 1,530-1,600-square-feet range, off East 109th Avenue.
"Back to the drawing board," town officials told Johnson.
"You got it,"Johnson answered.