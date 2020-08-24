Winfield increases tow release, accident report fees

WINFIELD — For the first time since the Winfield Police Department began six years ago, fees are set to be increased.
During a recent Town Council meeting, council members unanimously adopted two ordinances — Ordinance No. 84-N and Ordinance No. 76-C — that would increase the tow release and accident report fees in the town.
Both ordinances were drafted by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson at the request of Town Marshal Dan Ball.
Originally, the tow release fee was $25 and an accident report fee was $15. In early August, the fees were increased to $50 and $25, respectively.
While the tow release increase won't help fund two full-time officers, Anderson said it will increase collected fees significantly.
In 2019, Anderson said the town collected $6,500 from tow release fees.
Both Anderson and Ball said the tow release fee is comparable to other municipalities in the area.
"I had talked to a few other communities, most of which are around $100 for a tow release, so ours was $25," Ball said. "I talked with the clerk-treasurer, and we decided we don't want to have a huge increase. So we decided just to double it to $50, which is still low compared to a lot of other municipalities in the area."
Ball said the increase of both fees will help the department with office supply needs, adding one crash/accident report can require 18-20 pages of paper once everyone involved receives a copy of the report.
"The increase is going to go to being able to resupply our paper, our toners and some of the other office supplies," Ball said. "Again, that was original (to) when we started the department six years ago, and we've never increased it. So it seemed like an opportune time to reevaluate everything."
