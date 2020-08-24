Winfield increases tow release, accident report fees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — For the first time since the Winfield Police Department began six years ago, fees are set to be increased.

During a recent Town Council meeting, council members unanimously adopted two ordinances — Ordinance No. 84-N and Ordinance No. 76-C — that would increase the tow release and accident report fees in the town.

Both ordinances were drafted by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson at the request of Town Marshal Dan Ball.

Originally, the tow release fee was $25 and an accident report fee was $15. In early August, the fees were increased to $50 and $25, respectively.

While the tow release increase won't help fund two full-time officers, Anderson said it will increase collected fees significantly.

In 2019, Anderson said the town collected $6,500 from tow release fees.

Both Anderson and Ball said the tow release fee is comparable to other municipalities in the area.