Winfield looks to develop commercial area, attract 'upscale' vendors

"Hopefully this spring/summer, we'll be making improvements to those intersections. Passing blisters ... dedicated turn lanes and things so traffic can keep flowing instead of one person turning left and then the whole road stops. This way, traffic will continue to flow," he said.

Those improvements are dire to the area, Stiener said, because Winfield is going to keep growing. However, the town's wallet is too tight to allow for immediate, large-scale solutions.

"Because our budget is so small, we need to generate tax revenues, and the only way to do that is to grow. So to do the improvements on 109th Avenue, we have to grow, but to grow, we cause more problems on 109th Avenue," Stiener said.

"It's very much the chicken and the egg thing. How do you balance that? We're kind of stuck. ... Unfortunately, I think the problem is going to get worse before it gets better."

As the town continues to grow, Stiener said quality of life remains at the forefront.

When he joined the council eight years ago, overseeing the Randolph Street Park was a priority for himself and other council members, Stiener said. Now, the 9-acre community park features new playground equipment and a pavilion.

